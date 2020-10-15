From Lizzo’s Vote Dress To Billie Eilish’s Pajamas, These Were The Best Looks From The Billboard Music Awards
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired on Wednesday night without too many noticeable pandemic-related hitches — other than, you know, a lack of a live audience. Like this year's VMAs, the Billboard Music Awards only welcomed a lucky few A-listers, from the host of the event, Kelly Clarkson, to Nicole Richie, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish. But with a crew as fashionably daring as this — Richie, a designer herself, has been inspiring trends since the early aughts; Lizzo just starred in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show; and head-to-toe designer logos are Eilish’s signature — the occasion still managed to be a stylish one.
The BBMAs historically have a more laid-back vibe (and dress code) than, say, the Grammys, which allows showgoers to experiment sartorially, a tradition that was on full display on Wednesday night. Always a red carpet standout, Lizzo showed up in a black, one-shoulder mini dress with the word “VOTE” printed across it, and her nails shared the same messaging. Six feet away, Eilish posed for the camera in a green, jacquard set reminiscent of luxury pajamas and a coordinating face mask, while talk show host Lilly Singh paired an oversized blazer with a face mask bearing Breonna Taylor’s name. Clarkson donned five different dresses in total, and of course, Lil Nas X nailed it in a green snakeskin suit and oversized, ‘70s-era shades.
See all of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards ahead.