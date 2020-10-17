The 5 Easiest Watchmen Costumes For This Masked Up Halloween Season

In 2020, the key to a good Halloween costume is an excellent, in-character mask. All the more reason to dress up as a superhero who already wears one, and it’s been awhile since we’ve seen superheroes as interesting and as real as the characters from Watchmen.
Watchmen has been praised for its grounded, timely take on the superhero genre and Emmy-winning performances, but its costumes are also one of a kind. Instead of high-tech, high-concept disguises, Sister Night (Regina King) and the other vigilantes wear everyday, makeshift costumes.
Chief costume designer Meghan Kasperlik said she tried to stay true to the Watchmen comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. “In the graphic novel, all of the vigilantes’ costumes are a fairly simple silhouette and simple lines,” Kasperlik told the Daily Dot. “So that was also really important, making sure to keep everything as clean and simple as possible. Nothing was too high-tech, nothing was too crazy, because we really wanted to pay homage to the graphic novel.”
Because of this, many Watchmen outfits are easy to emulate with just a few items. The best part? Some of these costumes are much more complex than others, so if you’re dressing up with a five-person group, there’s something for every commitment level. Here’s how to piece each one together.
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!