These Are The Only 2 Tiger King Costumes Anyone Should Wear In 2020

The devil’s in the details, so to really hone in on your Baskin look, make sure you have black mascara that really adds volume to your lashes ( L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara does the trick, and it’s about $7) and make your eyes appear wider and consistently concerned with this white, shimmery liquid eyeshadow you can get from Target for $12. Top it off with your favorite pink-tinted lip balm. Fresh’s Sugar Hydrating lip balm in Watermelon , $18, is ultra moisturizing and definitely goes with those leopard print tops, but you can really take it over the edge with this bright Almay fuchsia lipstick for $6.