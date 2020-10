These Prime Day Fitness Deals Will Totally Upgrade Your Stay-At-Home Gym

In 2020, gyms shut down — and, for many of us, so did our fitness routines. But then we took a chance on workout equipment : creating our own personal gyms inside our living spaces, free of overpriced membership fees and impossible to get into 7 a.m. classes. Now that we're workout-from-home pros AND Amazon Prime Day is upon us, it's a smart time to affordably add some new exercise equipment to our favorite fitness studio in town (aka our apartment).