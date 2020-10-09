Welp, Yelp Is Warning For Racist Businesses & People Are Mad

What do you usually look for when you want a new restaurant to try? Maybe somewhere close to you, with a good menu, a nice ambience, affordable prices, and in the COVID-19 era, plenty of outdoor space? For years, Yelp has been the go-to directory for details on which of your local businesses might have these amenities. When you visit a Yelp page, you can usually find photos, ratings and reviews, operating hours, what measures a business may be taking to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a variety of other information depending on business type — but now, you’ll also be alerted if the business is racist.

