We begin our week with an optimistic new outlook, as lucky Jupiter creates a sextile with dreamy Neptune in retrograde on Monday. We may be thinking small as the planet of inspiration and illusions moves in reverse — so remember that even little steps count as we move forward. Use this favorable transit to help give your ideas traction, and support others. Also on Monday, chatty Mercury forms a sextile with charming Venus, making us feel friendly and flirty. This transit helps us to open up with each other and share our true feelings. Take time to reach out to friends and make time for loved ones during this social transit. Our brains are ready to be re-wired to better trust our intuition beginning Tuesday, when messenger Mercury stations retrograde in strategic Scorpio. Although it’s wise to be cautious during Mercury’s backward motion, this transit encourages us to expand our thinking and explore new processes. Be careful with your words, and be vigilant about triple-checking your work until November 3, when Mercury stations direct in easy-going Libra. It’s time to begin a new chapter on Friday, as we greet the New Moon in idealistic Libra at 3:30 p.m. EST. Be sensitive to external pressures, as this phase has a handful of influential aspects to be aware of — the New Moon will oppose warrior Mars, create a square with rule-making Saturn, and square against power-minded Pluto. Try to be on your best behavior during this transit before setting new intentions — blow off steam in healthy ways, own up to your mistakes, take responsibility for your actions, and face your fears.
For Many Queer Youths, COVID-19 Has Complicated Coming Out
When Jo* pictured what college would be like, the California native imagined spending a lot of time at the school’s campus pride center. The first time J