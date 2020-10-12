Dakota Fanning On Her New True Crime Fashion Series, Anna Delvey & Ambitious Women

I didn't know much about the Christa Worthington story and the many tragic aspects of that and how it's remained unsolved in a way. That one was one that I learned [a lot] about. I heard of the Patrizia Reggiani story, but getting to go through the play by play of that was also very fascinating. There were aspects of each of the stories that I didn't fully know. So I did get a full lesson going through and narrating each one and seeing the cuts of the show. And I think that the style of the show is very specific and new and not something that you see all the time.