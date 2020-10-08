Story from TV Shows

Here’s How Much Time You Have To Emotionally Prepare For The Last Episode Of Supernatural

Lydia Wang
Photo: Courtesy of the CW.
After 15 seasons, one network switch, and hundreds of deaths (and resurrections), the story of Sam and Dean Winchester is coming to a close. Supernatural’s final season, which began airing almost exactly a year ago, will return to the CW for a final, seven-episode installment on October 8. New episodes will air weekly leading up to November 19’s finale, which is very aptly titled “Carry On.”
Supernatural has been a pop culture mainstay since its 2005 premiere, and today, it remains both the longest-running CW series and the longest-running sci-fi show. The complete second half of season 15 was supposed to air this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted post-production. “This will be our last episode for awhile,” writer Andrew Dabb shared on Twitter before March 23’s makeshift midseason finale. “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak.” 
Advertisement
The cast and crew resumed work on the final episodes in August. On September 10, the Supernatural team, including leading trio Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, flooded Twitter and Instagram with emotional goodbyes in honor of the last day of filming. “Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you,” Ackles wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run.”
Padalecki shared a series of posts from his final few days filming in Vancouver, including a selfie from his last day on set, a shot of himself biking around the Vancouver Seawall “one last time,” and even a mid-COVID test photo. “The things I do for Sam Winchester,” he joked.
Over the years, Supernatural has accumulated a diverse and devoted fanbase, and for many, the SPN Family has also been a lifesaving community. In 2016, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins launched the SPN Family Crisis Support Network with the hopes of helping fans struggling with their mental health. If the cast has made anything clear with their goodbyes, it’s that they hope the SPN Family continues to thrive, even once the show has come to an end. “As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me,” Padalecki wrote on Instagram. “I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies.”

More from TV

R29 Original Series

Button: Register To Vote