The Masked Singer boasts each episode about the intricate steps everyone on set takes to ensure that each celeb remains anonymous until they are unmasked on the show. But this season, it seems like a producer missed a major giveaway that The Masked Singer's Sun posted on their social media. I’m fairly certain that country pop singer LeAnn Rimes somehow revealed her identity a year before she was cast as a contestant.
So far, the clue packages combined with said social media error seem to confirm this Rimes theory. But, just in case my detective skills need some refining, let’s also go over all the potential celebrities who could be the singing powerhouse known as The Sun.
LeAnn Rimes
When the Sun belted Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” to open season 4, Rimes basically unmasked herself. Last year, a video was uploaded of Rimes singing the same Lizzo song and hitting all the notes in the exact style the Sun performed the track. Usually, the singers on the show do not serenade the audience with songs they have publicly sung before to conceal their identity. This had to have been a huge oversight behind the scenes because there is no denying that Rimes and the Sun’s version of the Lizzo song are identical.
As we have seen with past contestants like season 3's Kitty, sometimes the costumes are another clue. One of Rimes most successful songs is “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” It would have been too on the mark for Rimes to dress as the moon so the next best option would be to masquerade as the Sun.
In the first clue package, there was a card that said “gold member” and mickey mouse ears popped up. Rimes has had multiple albums and singles that have been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Plus, in 1997, Rimes filmed a television special for the Disney Channel called LeAnn Rimes in Concert. She then recorded the song “Remember When” for Disneyland’s 50th anniversary celebration.
The Sun also opened up about falling into a “deep depression.” In April, Rimes spoke to People about dealing with depression and anxiety.
The Sun’s second clue package focused more on her upbringing. She said she missed out on her childhood. Rimes entered the spotlight at a young age. She started off on the competition show Star Search at age eight. She became the youngest person to win a Grammy in 1997 at only 14 years old when she walked away with two awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
This package also highlighted the color blue everywhere. There was a blue watering pail, a lock of hair with a blue tie, and a blue heart that transformed into a blue butterfly. Blue is the name of Rimes' massive debut record and it is also the title of the song that won her a Grammy.
Other standout clues in the second package were the Sun saying she was “burning out ugly rumors” and “over the moon.” After success in country music, Rimes transitioned to a more pop sound. Her track “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” was featured in the movie Coyote Ugly and she made a cameo in the film. Her connection to the cult classic explains the “ugly” and “moon” clues. It could also be argued that she's been at the center of one major ugly rumor thanks to her marriage to Eddie Cibrian.
Additionally, one of the secret service men was holding a red rose. Rimes released a pop remake of Bette Midler’s song “The Rose” in 1997. So far, The Masked Singer is overflowing with evidence that Rimes is the one lighting up the stage.
But in case it's all a ruse, there are a few other candidates.
Christina Aguilera
The Sun has a voice that fills the room so she has to be a super talented female musician. Christina Aguilera’s voice does not directly match the Sun’s vocals, but the Grammy-winning singer does have a range capable of hitting all the big notes the Sun has roared. It is hard to deny that multiple clues can be applied to Aguilera and her career.
Aguilera has plenty of ties to Disney and specifically to Mickey Mouse. She was a cast member on The Mickey Mouse Club television show. Before she released her debut album, she recorded, “Reflection,” the theme song for the animated film Mulan in 1998. She recently sang an updated version of the song for the soundtrack of the 2020 live-action movie. When answering questions after her first performance, the Sun told the panel the mask was like a “reflection” of her.
In the second clue package, the Sun remembered loving the feeling of dirt in her toes as a child which baffled panelist Nicole Scherzinger. The odd line could have been Aguilera hinting at her lead single “Dirrty” from her fourth studio album. There was also a clip of a candy cane in a jar. Another hit song by Aguilera is called “Candyman.”
In week 3, each of the Group A contestants had their special clues fly in via drone. The Sun offered up a magic eight ball, which is a clear connection to Aguilera. According to a Washington Post article from 2000, Aguilera won her first talent show when she was eight. Her debut, eponymous album was certified eight times platinum by the RIAA. Plus, so far in her career, the singer has released eight studio albums.
Katharine McPhee
Panelists Robin Thicke and Scherzinger have suggested that musician and American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee is showing off her talent as the Sun. While their theory is not supported by overwhelming evidence, there are a few clues that make the guess plausible.
The Sun said she felt like “the center of the universe” during one point in her career before stepping away from the spotlight. Although she didn’t win, McPhee was very popular coming off of American Idol. Her first album landed at number two on the the Billboard 200 Albums Chart when it was released in 2007. But her follow up record Unbroken came out three years later and it debuted at number 27. Her stardom was a little “burned out,” as the Sun said.
However, besides the early clues and the quick appearance of a jaguar which could be a nod to McPhee’s name (cat, as in Kat, which is short for Katherine), nothing in the second clue package pointed to the singer. Thicke said that it was possible McPhee sang “Rumors,” “Ray of Light,” and “Landslide” on American Idol because the songs were mentioned in the package. But, I am here to tell you: McPhee did not perform any of those tunes on the show. And while McPhee has a great voice, it does not match the tone and the range of the Sun. Robin and Scherzinger are likely wrong with this hunch, but I suppose it is early days.