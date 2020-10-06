Everything comes to a head when Jay realizes he’s had Brittany’s phone in his car this entire time, tucked away in the purse Kayla picked up from the riverbed. Obviously, the police track it, and start to suspect the family that seems to have all the answers for this teenager’s disappearance. In a last ditch attempt to get Sam caught, Jay and Rebecca try to bury the phone in his backyard in the middle of the night. The problem? Sam’s home, and catches them red-handed. As the two attempt to flee, Rebecca rams Sam with her car, and refuses to call an ambulance when he pleads, instead leaving him to bleed out on the abandoned street. It’s official — the entire family is complicit in not one, but two murders now.