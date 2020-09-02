All 53 New Movies Coming To Streaming & VOD This Fall

In a year that has been, well, a lot, it's both shocking that summer is already over and welcome news. (Bring on 2021. Please.) So, what do we do now? Look forward to fall movies, of course. And there are plenty of upcoming 2020 fall movies that will be streaming or on-demand as temperatures drop.
As cinephiles well know, fall is the time for two things: the release of award season contenders and Halloween horror movies. And even though the release schedule has been all over the place this year, you'll still get films that fit both these categories on VOD and streaming platforms. For instance, there's the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias and the new Sofia Coppola movie On the Rocks. In the horror category, Blumhouse is releasing four new movies through Amazon Prime Video, with Netflix dropping some spooky offerings, too.
On top of that, there are indie movies, comedies, foreign films, and documentaries coming up that you may have missed if this was a normal year and you weren't looking into on-demand movies. There are even blockbusters. Remember Mulan? That's finally coming out.
Click through to check out over fifty new movies you can watch from the comfort of your own home. You're definitely not starved for options.