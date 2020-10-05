The Cast Of Laguna Beach Is Reuniting But With One Condition

It’s been 14 long years since the final episode of Laguna Beach saw our favorite chaotic Californians go their separate ways. But we might finally see them reunite after all this time under one unique condition: that the fans register to vote.
In a skit that’s since been shared across their respective social media accounts, Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Stephen Colletti, and Dieter Schmitz logged onto Zoom to catch up on each other’s lives. The brief chat turned conspiratorial as the friends put their heads together to find a way to get their fans to vote, and they came up with the brilliant idea to plan a Laguna Beach reunion.
Advertisement
“We could partner with Good to Vote and Head Count,” said Conrad on the call. “And if we can get enough people to register to vote...we could do it.”
View this post on Instagram
We partnered with #GoodToVote! If we can get 500 of you to register to vote—or simply check your registration—we will host the first-ever Laguna Beach cast Reunion! It takes minutes to register, and even less to check! Even if you think you’re already registered, please check to make sure! Link in Bio
Within seconds, the boys had confirmed that Kristin Cavallari, Christina Schuller, Talan Torriero, Morgan Olsen, and Loren Polster would be onboard for the reunion. Lo Bosworth and Morgan Smith were also down for the cause. But there’s a catch — it can only happen if 500 people register to vote in the upcoming general election.
“We partnered with #GoodToVote!” wrote Conrad on her Instagram. “If we can get 500 of you to register to vote—or simply check your registration—we will host the first-ever Laguna Beach cast Reunion!”
Should it actually occur — a possibility that’s pretty high considering the fact that each cast member has a huge online following — the Laguna Beach reunion will be one of the many TV and film virtual reunions that took place this year. The cast of Scandal (sans Captain Jake Ballard) reconnected on Zoom in July, as did the casts of Avengers, Parent Trap, and Parks & Recreation.
Seeing all of our Laguna Beach faves under the same (virtual) sky has been a long time coming, but we’re finally getting the reunion that we deserve (The Hills: New Beginnings doesn’t count), and doing our civic duty in the process. Maybe 2020 isn’t all bad after all.