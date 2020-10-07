When @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris are declare winners, @ltmphd & I will be able to “dance all night”! pic.twitter.com/DH7rUuEncJ— Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) October 4, 2020
Ready to listen and then comment on @UnivisionNews pic.twitter.com/Te5xnQILVB— Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) September 30, 2020
We got some outrageously good pinchos on 174th street and the guy squinted at me and said in Spanish— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 25, 2019
“Are you...the son of Luis Miranda who fights the Republican every Tuesday night on Univision?”#InTheHeightsMovie pic.twitter.com/v8v8T72Av8
Hey, last official day to register to vote in Illinois, Nevada and New Mexico. If you haven’t registered to vote, por favor, go on line. As I type this I have homework for you - call everyone you know today and make sure they are ready to vote.— Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) October 6, 2020
I have had many jobs that are not featured in @HBODocs Siempre, Luis. One that I love is being the “official” photographer of special moments. Today I took #Hamiltunes 5th year anniversary & 7x platinum record picture. All of that success thanks to you @Lin_Manuel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PV9m0FHIaV— Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) September 25, 2020