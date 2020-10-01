Borat’s Back In A New Sequel Trailer — But Is He Still Relevant?

Fourteen years ago, extremists did not have as large of a platform to express their racist views as President Trump has given them. The harsh realities of hatred the original Borat laid bare were shocking to most audiences. In Trump's America, all bets are off. It's unlikely that we'll be seeing anything more over-the-top or messed up than what we've experienced in the last year, let alone the last four. In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, and a toxic presidential election, can anything shock us anymore?