Borat’s Back In A New Sequel Trailer — But Is He Still Relevant?

The trailer for Borat 2 has all the antics we come to expect from the wild, larger-than-life character. Some prominent gags have him showing up to a pregnancy crisis centre with a daughter whom he accidentally "put a baby in" (she swallowed a baby toy) and them to remove it, crashing a Pence rally in a crowd of gun-slinging Americans dressed as Donald Trump, and jokes about "fisting." It also comes on the heels of Cohen's Showtime Who Is America series , which felt like an extension of the Borat format. But in the context of 2020 America, does it even work?