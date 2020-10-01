Boll & Branch’s Very Good Bedding Sale (With A Give-Back Discount)

Peak cozy is upon us — we can feel it in the air. And, with stay-at-home orders extended, we're fortifying our spaces to best embrace all of the warm, inviting, and spa-like vibes this season stirs up. Arriving just in time to help us transform our cramped apartments into lush hotel-like oases is a bedding brand offering very good deals with an even better mission: Boll & Branch's Habitat for Humanity give-back sale.
Now through October 31st, Boll & Branch is not only offering shoppers 10% off sitewide when they apply the promo code HABITAT at checkout but it will also donate a portion of the sale event's proceeds to Habitat for Humanity. "Boll & Branch's donation will help Habitat for Humanity provide affordable housing solutions for 3,000 families across the U.S. before the holiday season," the brand shared. We went ahead and scouted out the worthiest pieces worth carting from the luxe bedding site's new arrivals' and bestsellers' sections — including everything from the popular down pillow to the oh-so-soft cable-knit throw and super-plush bath towels.
Scroll on to prep your stay-at-home space for peak cozy season while doing a little give-back good, too. (Note: Sale prices will be reflected when discount code is applied at checkout.)
