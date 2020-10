Trump Will Never Denounce QAnon Because He Needs Their Votes

Joe Biden, who participated in a much tamer town hall over at ABC on the same night, explicitly denounced QAnon last month. "What in God's name are we doing? Look at how it makes us look around the world. It's mortifying. It's embarrassing, and it's dangerous," Biden said at a campaign event . "If the president doesn't know better, which he has to know better, then, my Lord, we're in much more trouble than I ever thought we were."The movement has had a big presence at Trump’s campaign rallies, so it is questionable, if not wholly unbelievable, that the president doesn’t know anything about it. But what he is really doing t by refusing to denounce QAnon is clear: The president is playing to his base. According to recent polls , a disturbing amount of people believe that at least some QAnon claims are true; 12% of social media users say they have engaged with or posted QAnon content in a positive way, with Republicans more likely to do so. It’s not the first time Trump has embraced dangerous, false theories — like the birther movement, which claimed President Barack Obama was born in Kenya — to appeal to the worst instincts of his supporters. And it will doubtfully be the last.