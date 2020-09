Why Is Trump Using Cory Booker To Scare “Suburban Housewives”? Racism.

While echoing one of his most popular talking points that Joe Biden's potential presidency as an impending socialist nightmare , Trump specifically named Booker as one of the people that will help Biden do it. And it seems the death of the American suburb is one of many perceived collateral damages that Trump believes is all but guaranteed in that scenario. “So you have this beautiful community in the suburbs, including women. Right? Women. They want security,” Trump began. “I ended where they build low-income housing projects right in the middle of your neighborhood. I ended it. If Biden gets in, he already said it’s going to go at a much higher rate than ever before. And you know who’s going to be in charge of it? Cory Booker .” Trump continued, adding that stock markets and 401ks will inevitably falter and dwindle as a result, with Booker apparently taking the heat for all of this should Biden win the November election.