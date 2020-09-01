17 Movies To Help You Make Peace With The End Of Summer

Personally, I'm ready to wear big sweatshirts and boots and leggings (I'm just over being sweaty, okay?), but even those of us who've already started accessorizing with pumpkins can appreciate a good summer coming of age film. Like the one where two twins meet at summer camp and try and change their lives just before school starts. Or the one with a group of counselors living their best summer ever. There are also four best friends who grow both together and apart during their summer apart and teens who make the most of the night before classes start. They're all here, saying goodbye to summer in their own ways, and mark my words — after you watch even one of these movies, you'll be ready to join the leaf-peepers like me, too.