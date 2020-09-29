You Too Can Be A Living Meme This Halloween

For fans of spooky season, Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year. From giving yourself a good scare with a scary movie marathon to running through a haunted house while a zombie chases you down, Halloween is always a good time.
This year's festivities won't look anything like those of Halloweens past. After all, the events of 2020 have been straight out of a horror movie. Still, pandemic be damned, Halloween isn't cancelled — it's just going to be a little different this time around, and so are the costumes.
The oddity of Halloween 2020 calls for you to get a little creative with your look for this year, and the internet could serve as a source of inspiration for your costume. Memes have been keeping us thoroughly entertained through this rough patch, so why not tap into them for your Halloween costume? Clever, funny, and totally unique based on your own personal interpretation, a well-executed meme costume will no doubt help you stand out at whatever function you're safely attending for the night, virtual or otherwise. After all, a meme belongs online.
Ditch the sexy minion outfit and try your hand at any one of the ingenious meme-inspired costumes ahead.