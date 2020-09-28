Seraphina is pleased with Hippolyta’s growth. She summons Hippolyta to space to offer her place in a new, higher plane of society. We can assume this is real in some way, since many people saw the multidimensional portal the orrery created. Seraphina exists in at least one of those dimensions. However, it is probable Hippolyta’s experiences within the portal are unique. After all, it is unlikely a Black goddess appeared to the white supremacist cop that also got thrown into the portal. It is even less likely that goddess offered the racist police officer a lifetime in her intellectually evolved social circle. Hippolyta, on the other hand, used the powers of the portal to create her most actualized self. So she was rewarded.