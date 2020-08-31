The answer is Christina, who enacted an elaborate scheme to get Leti in the Winthrop House (she paid for the home, not surprise inheritance from Leti’s dead mother). Christina went through all of that trouble to gain surreptitious access to the house because it was initially owned by a man named Horatio Winthrop. Horatio was a founding member of the Sons of Adam, like Tic’s rapist grand-ancestor Titus Braithwhite. Horatio’s name can be seen etched into a painting in previous episode, “Whitey’s on the Moon.” In the 1800s, Horatio was tired of Titus monopolizing access to the much-talked about Book of Names, which grants the Sons all of their knowledge of magic. Winthrop stole a few pages out of the book and fled to Chicago. Hiram Epstein eventually became a follower of Horatio’s (it is unclear whether the two men ever met directly, since Titus lived over a century before the events of Lovecraft).

