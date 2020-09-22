Yet, my mother has never complained at all. She has worked hard and held her head high and as soon as we were of voting age she made sure we all went together to go vote. I don’t remember precisely the first time I voted. What I do remember is the energy and the importance my mother has always placed on voting. Asking us if we received whichever notice we are supposed to receive in the mail, asking us if we are ready to vote, making sure we know the dates. We always made an effort and voted together and made plans to be together and walk over to the voting locations whenever it was possible for us to do so.

