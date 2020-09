Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke Welcome Their First Child With Placenta Heart Instagram

You might be wondering — what exactly am I looking at? Thankfully, we'll save you the trouble of Googling placenta art (no judgement, but still proceed with caution). Placenta art is a print is made by putting natural food safe dyes in the placenta and pressing it, along with the umbilical cord, onto acid-free paper. TIME reported that it had become a trend among parents in 2013, as it's "a lifelong memento of your child's birth."