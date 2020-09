The CDC Backtracked On Its New Guidelines. Here’s Why That Matters

This isn't the first time we've heard concerns about aerosols in regards to the virus, though. In July, the World Health Organization published a report that detailed how COVID-19 is transmitted, after 239 scientists sent a letter to the organization , urging it to be more up front about research showing the virus may spread through the air. "Most public health organizations, including the World Health Organization, do not recognize airborne transmission except for aerosol-generating procedures performed in healthcare settings,” the experts wrote. “Hand washing and social distancing are appropriate, but in our view, insufficient to provide protection from virus-carrying respiratory microdroplets released into the air by infected people.” The WHO's report noted that some outbreaks in crowded, indoor spaces suggested aerosol transmission as well as droplet transmission.