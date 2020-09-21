Kerry Washington’s Emmys Nail Art Is Too Good To Miss

Of all the things we never thought we'd miss about the "Before Times" Emmys, it's the E! Mani Cam. Watching celebrities awkwardly fumble with their hands as they tip-toed down a miniature red carpet was exceedingly painful to watch — except for when Elisabeth Moss expertly flipped off the camera. Iconic.
But there was one detailed nail look from the 2020 Emmys that deserved its own Barbie-sized red carpet moment: Kerry Washington's flower nail art. The delicate blush pink manicure featured hand-painted watercolor blooms for the star's "Little Flowers Everywhere" theme, a nod to her Emmy-nominated role as Mia Warren. The nail art perfectly matched the star's white floral Oscar de la Renta gown, but it was nearly impossible to see on the grainy Zoom feed. Luckily, Washington's nail artist Kim Truong came through and blessed us with a slideshow of close-up images.
In her Instagram caption, Truong revealed the exact color she used: Gelish Professional Polish in Pink Smoothie. Given the detailing and shading on these florals, it makes sense that Truong prepped them on press-ons ahead of time. She finished by sweeping on a matte topcoat, which made each nail look less like a cutesy sticker decal and more like a tiny piece of art.
This isn't Washington's first time wearing florals on the red carpet; the star is partial to the pattern for big Hollywood events. But this is the first time we've seen her take the trend all the way to her fingertips, making it much easier for us to copy than couture.
