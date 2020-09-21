The Emmys’ First Major Bleep Was… A Cardi B Song

Not content with censoring the name of Emmy-Award-winning show Schitt’s Creek during Sunday night’s broadcast, Emmys 2020 host network ABC also bleeped out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song, "WAP."
On stage to introduce the Best Limited Series category, Anthony Anderson paid tribute to all the Black nominees of the year, before joking that of course, none of them could be present because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Standing next to host Jimmy Kimmel, the black-ish star joked that the Emmys couldn’t handle just how Black the ceremony would have been had it unfolded as in previous years.
“These Emmys would have been NBA All-Star weekend and Wakanda, all wrapped in one. This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever,” Anderson joked.
“These Emmys would have been so Black, it would have been hot sauce in your purse Black. It would have been Howard University Homecoming Black," he continued. "It would have been ‘you fit the description Black. We would have had speeches quoting our great poets, like Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes, Cardi B..."
But when Anderson shouted out the rapper's song “WAP,” the network bleeped him out — twice.
Let’s be clear. He didn’t say “wet ass pussy,” the words that acronym actually stands for. Apparently, the mere suggestion of a woman’s lubricated vagina is enough to offend the Emmys' censors. To quote Kimmel from earlier tonight: “And you wonder why network TV is dying.”
Listen to the poets below, instead.