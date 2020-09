After RBG’s Death, Here’s How The Republicans Will Try To Screw Us

Trump has the power to nominate a new justice before the election, but that doesn't mean the nominee will be confirmed within the last 45 days of his term. That power ultimately lies with the Senate — and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — to determine whether or not they will push through a vote and confirmation quickly, or delay until after the election. Historically, only two justices have ever been confirmed within 45 days of the election, but it's not impossible, since the process can take as little as two months to complete. If Trump and McConnell move quickly, they could put forth a nominee within the coming weeks and confirm that person as soon as November 3, the eve of the election.