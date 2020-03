On Monday, the Supreme Court announced that it will once again hear a case on whether or not the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is considered constitutional. The case was brought up by Republican leaders who believe that the ACA became unconstitutional after Congress eliminated the health care act requirement in 2017. Congress dropped the penalty for U.S. residents not being insured to $0 in 2017, which a claim from the New Orleans federal appeals court in late 2019 is now capitalizing on. The court lawsuit says that the ACA's individual mandate did abide by regulatory laws and therefore, Republican-led states believe the ACA should be tossed out altogether. Still, Democrats are urging justices to hear an appeal led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Under Becerra, left-leaning constituents are urging the court to look into the appeal now, rather than explore it later this year and continue the case through the 2020 election.