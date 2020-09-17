There are a few unspoken rules when you're engaging in a relationship with Brad Pitt: 1. You cannot tell him to cut his hair. 2. Everyone will assume you hate Angelina Jolie. Nicole Poturalski, Pitt's rumored new girlfriend, is currently experiencing the latter bylaw firsthand.
Earlier this week, the German model posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing an orange dress and captioned, "Happy people don't hate 🧡🧡🧡." While a lot of people seemed to agree with her and praised the 27-year-old's hot Cheeto fit, one commenter accused Poturalski of "hating" Pitt's ex, Jolie.
“If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl,” said the now-deleted, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Poturalski replied to the commenter, "Not hating anyone."
Another comment taking Poturalski's side read, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported....' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there." The model responded with an "Amen."
Poturalski and Pitt haven't defined their relationship, but they've been romantically linked ever since they took a trip together to France (and the famous French chateau where the actor married Jolie in 2014, awkward). Pitt recently announced that he plans to launch his rosé Champagne Fleur de Miraval in October.
According to The Daily Mail, the two met at her husband's (she's reportedly in an “open marriage” with restaurateur Roland Mary and they have a seven-year-old son) popular Berlin restaurant Borchadt while having dinner with his Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood cast mates. She reportedly gave Pitt (who's still working out the terms of his divorce from Jolie) her number.
If whatever is between them becomes an Official Thing, this is likely just the beginning of the public's criticism and scrutiny. But hey, if it gets to be too much, I know approximately a million people who would volunteer to take her place.