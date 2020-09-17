Ashley Tisdale Is Expecting Her First Child With Composer Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mom!
The 35-year-old Disney alum shared the personal news on her official Instagram account today, thrilling her fans and friends alike with the announcement. Tisdale posted a photo set of herself with husband Christopher French, the couples grinning happily at each other in their backyard.
Well wishes and heart emojis flooded Tisdale’s Instagram comments almost as soon as the photos were posted, with everyone congratulating the couple on their new addition. “Just the freaking cutest,” wrote best friend and High School Musical cast mate Vanessa Hudgens.
The news of Tisdale and French’s baby (the first child for both), comes just months after the spouses celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year. Tisdale first met the composer — whose resume includes Freeform series Young & Hungry and Tisdale's 2013 song "You're Always Here" — back in 2012, and in two years later, the pair exchanged nuptials during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.
"We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of Love from all over the world for this little one," Tisdale shared on her Instagram story once the news broke. "Thank you so much."