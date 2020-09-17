The 32-year-old TV personality, who has been a Vanderpump Rules mainstay since its debut in 2013, was ousted from the show on June 9 after a series of her racially insensitive remarks and actions surfaced amid the Black Lives Matter protests. One of these incidents occurred in a since deleted 2017 episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, when she complained about the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, saying "whenever [Black people] get upset everyone has to go above and beyond to then make them happy."