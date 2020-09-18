View this post on Instagram

We hate seeing our bar this empty. We're looking forward to the day that we'll be able to reopen for you all and celebrate with classic cocktails and French Dips! ⁠ ⁠ In the meantime, if you would like to support our staff during this tough time, our GoFundMe is available in the link in our bio with some pretty sweet rewards— including a dinner for 4 right here at #ColesFrenchDip! Funds raised will go directly to Cole's and a bunch of our fellow @PouringWithHeart family members.