Why Designer Tanya Taylor Is Not Showing Clothes This NYFW

In addition to being able to use her platform for an important conversation, not showing clothes this season allowed Tanya Taylor to reset professionally. “COVID has had a challenging impact on our business, but the silver lining is that for the first time in eight years we were able to hit pause and reevaluate our brand. We have had a lot of discussions about where we want the business to go, what we want the brand to stand for and how we get there,” she says. “Creating collections is what makes me happy, it’s my passion so I could never not create, but this season it was important that we blend purpose with passion.” The brand’s Spring 2021 collection will now be revealed in January, a few weeks ahead of the collection’s retail launch, as a way to combat the out-of-season calendar that has long made little sense to the consumer.