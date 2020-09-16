Kamala Harris’ Timberlands-Pearls Combo Has Our Vote

On Tuesday, Senator Kamala Harris was in Nevada for a community roundtable, where she discussed the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on Latino families. While hopping off a plane in the battleground state, a video was captured of her descending the stairs while dressed in a white T-shirt, an army green jacket, jeans, and a pair of Timberland boots. While Harris has been long known for her choice of pragmatic shoewear — namely her go-to Converse sneakers — the boots were quickly applauded on social media.
“THE TIMBS THO,” wrote Meena Harris, the niece of the Democratic vice presidential nominee and the founder of the action campaign Phenomenal Woman, alongside the video. Editor Leah Faye Cooper commented on the post: “I wasn’t ready!” to which Prakash Janakiraman, replied, “Kamala’s kick game is too strong.” A handful of people gave the look a round of applause via emojis. Earlier that day, Harris appeared in the same pair while visiting firefighters in Fresno, California, who are working to control the wildfires that are raging throughout the state.
Not only did Harris don what few other politicians would dare, but she also paired the utilitarian boots with a pearl necklace — another one of her signature fashion items. The latter has, interestingly, become one of 2020’s most talked-about fashion trends. The ultra-feminine jewelry item first saw a rise in popularity when Harry Styles began wearing one during the press tour for his latest album Fine Line. Soon after, designer Marc Jacobs wore one, then Joe Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, and Jaden Smith followed. Though the likes of Styles and Smith wore their pearl necklaces on the red carpet with flashy suits and painted nails, not for a day of work travel and definitely not paired with Timberlands. And yet, Harris made the at-first-glance unlikely combo work almost as effortlessly as she bound down those steep airplane steps.
Harris is quickly setting a new precedent in the political fashion department — one that is refreshingly full of Chucks and Timbs paired with pearl necklaces.