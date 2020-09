Kamala Harris’ Timberlands-Pearls Combo Has Our Vote

Not only did Harris don what few other politicians would dare, but she also paired the utilitarian boots with a pearl necklace — another one of her signature fashion items. The latter has, interestingly, become one of 2020’s most talked-about fashion trends . The ultra-feminine jewelry item first saw a rise in popularity when Harry Styles began wearing one during the press tour for his latest album Fine Line. Soon after, designer Marc Jacobs wore one , then Joe Jonas, A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, and Jaden Smith followed. Though the likes of Styles and Smith wore their pearl necklaces on the red carpet with flashy suits and painted nails, not for a day of work travel and definitely not paired with Timberlands. And yet, Harris made the at-first-glance unlikely combo work almost as effortlessly as she bound down those steep airplane steps.