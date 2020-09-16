Way back in the spring of 2019 Wayfair, the breakout star of price-savvy home goods, hosted one of the hottest online sales of the year — and, after much 2020 uncertainty, it’s annual blowout event back. A week from today, Way Day will finally unleash its 48-hour slew of unprecedented deals on big-ticket items — from comfy office chairs to sleek WFH desks — and we've got the full scoop on all the need-to-know-shopping info below.
When is Way Day 2020?
Way Day starts at 12 a.m. (EST) on September 23 and lasts up until 3 a.m. (EST) on September 24.
What is Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair's two-day sale event offering its lowest markdowns of the year — including free shipping and up-to-80%-off thousands of its top-rated items from furniture to bedding, decor, kitchen appliances, and more. The annual mega-sale also extends across Wayfair's sister sites: AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.
What are the best Way Day deals?
Whether you're buying into calming decor-color trends as an attempt to cozy up your space or you're on the hunt for a magic folding desk you can stow away when the clock hits 5 p.m., Way Day's got you covered with steep price cuts on all the best stay-at-home essentials (and then some). The sales are huge and the buying options are plentiful — so, we'll be keeping tabs on the best of the best from Wayfair's sale-shopping bonanza with a lineup of everything from the best big-ticket furniture steals to Refinery29 Readers' most wanted sale finds and a WFH-office-dedicated deal roundup.
Go ahead and bookmark this page to check back for next week's coverage (or signup for direct deal notifications here) — we're here to help you navigate Way Day 2020 like a seasoned-sale-shopping pro.
