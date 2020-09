18 Pop Culture References That Make For Fantastic 2020 Halloween Costumes

Because so much of 2020 has been dedicated to more serious news, it's easy to forget some of the more lighthearted celebrity and entertainment moments from 2020 — especially anything that happened in the Before Times (a.k.a. January and February). Take a walk down memory lane through the fun parts of 2020 (I promise there are a few!), and get inspired for this year's Halloween — at home, most likely — with these fun pop culture-inspired costumes.