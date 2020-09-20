If you happen to have Hulu + Live TV, you can log into your account and watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. You can also sign up for a week-long free trial. If you already used up your free trial to watch the Bachelor finale back in March, though, you have a few more options, including forking over the $54.99 monthly fee. Also, YouTube TV costs $50 a month but offers a two-week free trial. Or you can try AT&T TV Now, which costs $55 a month and offers a seven-day free trial. All three platforms offers ABC, which will be airing the Emmys at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.