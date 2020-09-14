If you’ve been "on a break" from wearing makeup the last few months, Revolution Beauty just launched an exclusive Friends-themed collection with Ulta that will make you want to bust out the brushes again. Each product is an homage to the sitcom's most-beloved characters and the biggest beauty trends of the '90s. We can practically hear Janice screaming, "Oh. My. God."
The collection features three nine-shade eyeshadow palettes, a larger 27-shade eyeshadow palette, and three creamy lipsticks inspired by Monica Geller, Rachel Green, and Phoebe Buffay. Plus, as added fan trivia, each individual shadow palette is personalized with shades named after classic quotes and plot lines for each respective character.
In the Phoebe Buffay palette, there's a shade called "Smelly Cat" (a soft ballet pink), a peachy red tone aptly called "Lobster," and a shimmery silver after "Science Boy." For the palette in honor of Monica Gellar, there is an ode to Thanksgiving, a "Clean" white, and even a glittery autumnal orange called "Chef." Then, Rachel’s palette complements her '90s fashion sensibilities, featuring light pinks and browns with shade names like, "Tag," "Shopping," and then, of course, "On A Break."
The lipsticks — which we would happily mark up our coffee cups with this fall — are also named after the iconic ladies of Friends. Monica’s is a peachy pink, Rachel’s is a soft mauve, and Phoebe’s is a deep pink we could totally see her wearing during one of her many sets at the Central Perk. They all offer a satin matte finish and promise high pigment. (Sorry, Joey Tribbiani fans, there is no "Ichiban lipstick for men.")
The expansive, 27-shade palette (or as we like to call it, "The One With All The Eyeshadows"), pays tribute to the entire show, with references that even the most casual fan will recognize. Not only does the palette feature colors named after all of the main cast members, but there are also colors for Ugly Naked Guy, Fun Bobby, and everyone’s favorite coffeehouse barista, Gunther.
Each palette and lipstick perfectly captures each character, which was very much on purpose. "We look at each character in detail — what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities — and started to build from there," Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto told Allure. "The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way."
The best part? The price points are super affordable. The lipsticks are $8, palettes $12, and the large palette is $25. Shop your favorite, below — and find out if you're a Rachel, Monica, or a Phoebe.
The full Revolution Beauty x Friends collection is available now, at Ulta Beauty stores across the United States, and will be launching worldwide on September 16th.
