What Exactly Is Black Noir’s Deal On The Boys?

Black Noir has been a member of the Seven as long as we, the viewers, have known the Seven. While he was introduced in season 1, in season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys he takes a more prominent role as an established member of the group and to say he embraces being the strong, silent type would be an understatement. Most of his scenes find him sneaking around all over the world, often striking down his enemies before they even know he's there. He is dressed head to toe in a black suit, including a mask completely obstructing his face. So who is he, how does he factor into everything, and even more importantly, what is he? If you’ve got Black Noir questions we’ve got (some, but not all) answers.