It is likely Christina is lying. As we see in the episode, the potion turns Ruby into a dead person: Dee (Jamie Neumann, again), the racist white woman Leti kills in Ardham during “Whitey.” It is possible William is also actually dead, allowing Christina to take his form as the inspiration for her potion spell. If that theory is true, Christina is probably doing all of this work to use the potion to pose as William. That way, she can take over “his” rightful place as the leader of the Sons of Adam in Chicago. Christina isn’t trying to help some woebegotten friend — she is capitalizing on the demise of Ardham’s Sons of Adam chapter to grab the power that was denied to her by her father Samuel (Tony Goldwyn). With Samuel dead, Christina can be the lodge leader Samuel never wanted her to become.

