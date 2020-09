"My makeup collection began when I was on the drill team in high school since we had to do our makeup for football games," Marquez tells Refinery29. As for what tops the list of her beauty faves? Eyeshadow palettes galore, including her own collab with BH Cosmetics , plus complexion perfectors worthy of an HD-camera close up. In terms of organization style, Marquez explains, "My beauty drawers are see-through since I like to see everything that I have." Psst, those clear acrylic stackable bins she swears by are actually made for holding shoes. Watch the video above for Daisy's full scoop on how she keeps her glam room so tidy — and shop all her makeup must-haves below.