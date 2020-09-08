Jennifer Lawrence Put Her Own Spin On This Kate Middleton-Approved Dress

Over the holiday weekend, newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were spotted hand-in-hand in New York City. For the outing, Lawrence donned a green mini dress with spaghetti straps and mirrored cat-eye sunglasses. Her dress, which was designed by British model and fashion designer Harley Viera-Newton, was printed with tiny tennis players on it. She kept it on-theme — an ode to the US Open, which is currently taking place in New York, perhaps? — by pairing the frock with a pair of white Dior tennis shoes. Not only was her Tennis Mini Nora Dress adorable and perfect for summer, but it was previously also worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.
View this post on Instagram
Game. Set. Match. 🎾 • To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge (Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) was joined by surprise guest Sir Andy Murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. The former Wimbledon Champion shared his experiences of playing tennis growing up, some vital tips to better their game, and how he’s managed training over the last few months. Visit our link in bio to see what @AndyMurray had to say to the young athletes!
In July, Kate Middleton wore a very similar iteration during a Zoom call with young tennis players from a London school. Unlike the Silver Linings Playbook actress' version, Middleton’s dress, called the Tennis Long Maria Dress, is short-sleeved, falls below the knee, and has buttons all the way up the front.
What's even better, both silhouettes are still available for purchase — Lawrence’s on HVN’s website and Moda Operandi, and Middleton’s at Net-A-Porter. But if we’ve learned anything from trying (and failing) to buy up any look that Middleton — not to mention her sister-in-law Meghan Markle — has ever dared to wear, it’s this: they won’t last long. With that said, check out both of the celebrity-approved dresses, below.
