Story from Style

Jennifer Lawrence Put Her Own Spin On This Kate Middleton-Approved Dress

Eliza Huber
Photo: LRNYC/ MEGA/GC Images.
Over the weekend, newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were spotted hand-in-hand in New York City. For the outing, Lawrence donned a green mini dress with spaghetti straps and mirrored cat-eye sunglasses. Her dress, which was designed by fashion designer, model and DJ Harley Viera-Newton, was printed with tiny tennis players on it. She kept it on-theme — an ode to the US Open, which is currently taking place in New York, perhaps? — by pairing the frock with a pair of white Dior tennis shoes. Not only was her Tennis Mini Nora Dress adorable and perfect for summer, but it was previously also worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Advertisement
In July, Kate Middleton wore a very similar iteration during a Zoom call with young tennis players from a London school. Unlike the Silver Linings Playbook actress' version, Middleton’s dress, called the Tennis Long Maria Dress, is short-sleeved, falls below the knee, and has buttons all the way up the front.
What's even better, both silhouettes are still available for purchase — Lawrence’s on HVN’s website and Middleton’s at Net-A-Porter. But if we’ve learned anything from trying (and failing) to buy up any look that Middleton — not to mention her sister-in-law Meghan Markle — has ever dared to wear, it’s this: they won’t last long. With that said, check out both of the celebrity-approved dresses, below. 
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.