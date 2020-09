The Crown Star Emma Corrin Reveals The Detailed Process Behind Her Transformation Into Princess Diana

"The Emanuels, who designed the original, gave us the patterns, and then it was made for me,” Corrin shared. “We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress — I think it was Lancaster House in London — and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on because it’s massive. I walked out, and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series...it’s [Diana].”