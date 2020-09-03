Ella Paradis’ 60% Off Sex Toy Deal Is No Tease

Labor Day Weekend is already filling up with juicy deals on everything from fashion to beauty and home. After you've put in all that hard deal-hunting work over the next few end-of-summer days, you may just want to reward yourself with a shiny new sex toy. (Name a more feel-good LDW activity, we'll wait.) Today through September 10, the folks over at Ella Paradis — one of our favorite sex toy retailers and a hotspot for all things orgasmically cutting edge — are offering up to 60% off plus free shipping on orders using the code LABOR at checkout. Not to mention, every purchase comes with a bonus mystery gift, too — no minimum required.
To get this self-party started, and to give you a shortlist of the best sex toys on sale for the long weekend, we scoped the site's smorgasbord of dildos, butt plugs, suction vibrators, and more. Whether you’re looking to replace a trusty fave or to branch out into uncharted waters with something new, you can likely score it on the cheap if you act fast. Below, check out some rarely-marked down bestsellers and sale-exclusive bundles you won't want to miss out on adding to cart.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.