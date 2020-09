There May Be New Episodes Of Grey’s Anatomy Sooner Than You Think

In a panel interview with the Television Academy in July, Grey's executive producer Krista Vernoff, along with a few members of the cast, said that the team had — as they do for every season — met with real-life doctors in order to find inspiration for the often realistic plotlines that drive the doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. This time around, however, the meetings felt much more "like therapy," as these doctors have had to deal with the horrific realities of the unrelenting virus. But as tough as the topic is to tackle, Grey's isn't a show to shy from the challenge.