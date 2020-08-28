Story from Pop Culture

Liam Payne Is Reportedly Engaged To Model & Heiress Maya Henry

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion.
If you were one of the millions of passionate One Directioners dreaming of marrying a member of the mega boyband, it’s time to cross Liam Payne off of your list of potential husbands right along with dad-to-be Zayn Malik — the British singer is off the market after reportedly proposing to model and heiress Maya Henry.
The couple is reportedly engaged, a major development seemingly confirmed by the giant diamond ring seen on Henry’s ring finger during a night on the town.
While Payne may be the more recognizable face of the pairing, Henry is a star in her own right. The 20-year-old became famous after her extravagant quinceañera went viral; the party cost over $6 million and featured special performances from Pitbull and Nick Jonas. Henry's outlandish birthday party led to her and her family getting their own Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style reality TV show on YouTube, Hangin’ With Los Henrys.
After the YouTube series fell down, Henry went on to pursue a successful modeling career — her time on the catwalk has led to spreads in Glamour, Vogue Ukraine, and Elle Romania. She even starred alongside Dylan Sprouse in the 2015 film Carte Blanche.
Payne and Henry’s new relationship status comes after almost two years of dating. They were first linked in 2018, but the stars kept their romance off the radar and out of the public eye. It wasn’t until September 2019, a full year after they began seeing each other, that Payne publicly discussed his relationship with Henry.
“I am very lucky,” he said of his girlfriend during an interview with KISS FM UK’s KISS Breakfast. “She is really great.”
Weeks later, Payne made things Instagram official with Henry, shouting her out on his social media page. 
Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date! Massive thank you to all my team @stevefinan @simonolive73 @jordenpinchen @conorleebutler @adamfkelly @stockersstory for helping setting it all up and making it run smooth @artisthbtl for fuckin with my sound can’t wait to perform it with you. my team on the ground here in nyc @republicrecords for supporting my record and @capitoluk for getting my record together and putting up with my self conscious shit😂 then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is🥰love you all let’s stack this shit up 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

"Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though," the singer captioned a photo of himself and Henry. "Last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is."
Refinery29 has reached out to the stars for comment.

