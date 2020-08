Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Starts This Weekend — Here’s Everything We Know

On select days, brands like Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty will also be available at discounted prices. You can even snag up to 50% off select faux-mink lashes (the perfect excuse if you've been missing your lash extensions ). Since shopping looks pretty different these days, Ulta is encouraging fans to use the retailer's GLAMlab app to try out lipstick, eyeshadow, and foundations at home before they make a purchase.