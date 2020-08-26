Lea Michele Shares First Photo Of Son, Ever

A week after being welcomed into the world by parents Lea Michele and Zandy Reid, baby Ever Leo has made his Instagram debut.
Fans of the actress suspected that it wouldn’t be long before the baby made his appearance on social media, as his mom had been happily sharing the ins-and-outs of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers of her pregnancy journey since officially confirming that she was expecting in May. Today, Michele shared a first look at her newborn with the world on her Instagram, posting a black and white photo of her and Zeid’s hands cradling Ever’s tiny wrinkled toes.
Ever was born on August 20, his birth marking the couple’s official foray into parenthood. The little one, whose parents have happily referred to as an “easy baby,” may be setting the stage for many others to come — Michele has always said that she plans on having a very big family.
One down, nine to go.